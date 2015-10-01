Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho announced recently that he was making the Europa League his priority as he saw the competition as the clubs best way of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.



The winners of the competition are rewarded with a place in next season’s premier club competition and the Red Devils are current favourites to lift the trophy in Stockholm next month. The travel to Belgium tonight for their quarter-final first leg against Anderlecht, a team which the English giants recorded their biggest ever win against 60 years ago.