For the first time in his career at Arsenal, Arsene Wenger has a taste of Thursday night football as his Gunners team kick-off their Europa League campaign with a home tie against Bundesliga side FC Koln.



Whilst it’s obviously not the European competition he would have preferred, it will be interesting to see if the Frenchman prioritises the competition in the same manner that Jose Mourinho did at Manchester United last season. That scenario is too early to contemplate but Wenger will surely take the competition seriously as it could be a way back into the Champions League next season.