After an impressive opening round Europa League match against Everton, Atalanta can now look forward to their next match with concentration and momentum. Here are the player rankings for the victory over Everton.

ATALANTA:

Berisha 6.5: Everton rarely tested him, but he was always attentive

Toloi 6.5: Solid performance, nothing out of the ordinary, few mistakes

Palomino 6.5: Good attention and precision in defense, he will be crucial for multiple competitions this year

Masiello 7: Very good going forward and in retreat, also scored opener via corner kick

Hateboer 6.5: Everton gave him too much space, and he did well to hurt the Toffees

de Roon 6.5: He is working towards his best, still needs polishing in middle of the field

Freuler 7: Careful and attentive in the midfield, came close to scoring

Castagne 6.5: Moved out to the left, but not affected by the change. Good game

Cristante 7.5: Consistent supporter of the forwards, moving across the offensive phase. Precise and tidy in passing that led to the the goal.

Gomez 8: The soul of Atalanta, a constant thorn in the side for Everton. Magnificent goal.

Petagna 7: The Best Petagna from last season is returning, his sacrifice and fight were key, helping to set up Cristante for the goal

Gasperini 7: The pressure of Europe did not scare Atalanta, who were well prepared with quality and personality against a reputable club.

EVERTON

Stekelenburg 5.5; Holgate 5, Jagielka 5.5, Keane 5, Baines 5; Besic 5, Schneiderlin 4.5 (66' Sandro 6); Rooney 5 (66' Klaassen 5.5), Vlasic 5.5, Sigurdsson 5.5; Calvert-Lewin 5 (76' Mirallas sv). All. Koeman 5.