Atalanta are back in European competition after years in the wilderness but the people of Bergamo will be unhappy at having to travel to the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia to watch their side after their stadium was deemed unfit to host European competition.



Never the less, it’s an historic occasion for a club who have placed their trust in youth in recent years and they are rewarded with a visit from Wayne Rooney and company in their opening group game.



