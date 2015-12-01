Europa league : Austria Vienna-AC Milan confirmed lineups and live commentary

Milan will start off their Europa league season away to Austria Vienna as Vincenco Montella's side will be looking to respond in the right way after their heavy 4-1 loss to Lazio this past week. Milan have been placed in Group D as they will have to face Austria Vienna, Rijeka and AEK Athens. The rossoneri will likely be using the 3-5-2 as Alessio Romagnoli, Luca Antonelli and Nikola Kalinic should all start today's game. Vienna coach Fink will use the 4-1-4-1 formation as Monschein should start up front.



Milan have faced Austian clubs on 4 occasions in their history as they won 3 times and drew the other game. They will surely hope that this positive streak continues as Milan are now ready to face Austria Vienna. Kick-off is set for 19:00 Italy time as you can follow the live action with us here.



