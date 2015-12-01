Europa league : Austria Vienna-AC Milan confirmed lineups and live commentary
14 September at 17:30Milan will start off their Europa league season away to Austria Vienna as Vincenco Montella's side will be looking to respond in the right way after their heavy 4-1 loss to Lazio this past week. Milan have been placed in Group D as they will have to face Austria Vienna, Rijeka and AEK Athens. The rossoneri will likely be using the 3-5-2 as Alessio Romagnoli, Luca Antonelli and Nikola Kalinic should all start today's game. Vienna coach Fink will use the 4-1-4-1 formation as Monschein should start up front.
Milan have faced Austian clubs on 4 occasions in their history as they won 3 times and drew the other game. They will surely hope that this positive streak continues as Milan are now ready to face Austria Vienna. Kick-off is set for 19:00 Italy time as you can follow the live action with us here.
