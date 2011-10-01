Borussia Mönchengladbach host Fiorentina in tonight’s Europa League last 32 first-leg in a game that could prove to be one of the more entertaining fixtures of the round. The hosts were eliminated from the Champions League at the group stages but will be determined to try to get to the latter stages of this competition.



Paolo Sousa’s Fiorentina team have had a mixed campaign so far both domestically and in Europe but will head to Borussia-Park determined to grab at least an away goal to bring back to Tuscany for the second leg.