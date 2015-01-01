These two sides are set to meet for the first ever time in European competition.



Manchester United have never reached the semi-final stage of a UEFA Cup/Europa League campaign before; it’s the only major trophy they have never won.



Celta Vigo are also set for their maiden UEFA Cup/Europa League semi-final, they had been eliminated at the quarter-final stage three times previously.



The Spanish club are unbeaten in five matches ahead of this contest (W4 D1) whilst United come into this game on an eight-match unbeaten streak (W6 D2).



The Red Devils have failed to win any of the last six times they’ve faced Spanish opposition beyond the group stages in European competition (D1 L5).



Celta Vigo have lost their last three European matches against English sides, their last such victory coming against Aston Villa in 2000.



Celta Vigo have recorded eight goals from outside the penalty area this season; two more than any other side, this is 42% of their total goals, the highest ratio of any side to score 10+ goals.



Iago Aspas has been directly involved in three goals across his last four home Europa League appearances for Celta Vigo (2 goals, 1 assist).



Henrikh Mkhitaryan has scored in five of his last six Europa League games for Manchester United.



Celta Vigo and Manchester United play the second Europa League semi-finals tonight after that Ajax hammered Lyon 4-1 at their new Johan Cruijff Arena yesterday night. Calciomercato.com and Opta provides you with the ten things you need to know ahead of tonight's kick-off. Watch this space to check out the confirmed lineups and live updates from the Estadio Balaidos.Sergio Romero (Manchester United) has the best save percentage in the competition this season; stopping 88% of the shots he’s faced (10+ saves).