Lazio vs Dynamo Kiev

RB Leipzig vs Zenit

Atletico Madrid vs Lokomotiv Moscow

CSKA Moscow vs Lyon

Marseille vs Athletic Bilbao

Sporting vs Viktoria Plzen

Borussia Dortmund vs Salzburg

AC Milan vs Arsenal

AC Milan and Lazio have managed to qualify for the last-16 stage of Europa League and in a few minutes they will know who they are going to face in the upcoming stage of the second most important European trophy for clubs.Napoli and Atalanta were eliminated from the last-32 stage of the competition having faced defeat against RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund respectively.Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are among the favourites to win the competition alongside the Italian clubs left in the competition.The only restriction for today’s draw is that Russian teams can’t face Dinamo Kyiv. Any other team can face each-other.CSKA Mosca (Rus), Lokomotiv Mosca (Rus), Atletico Madrid (Spa), Dinamo Kiev (Ucr),Viktoria Plzen (Cze), RB Lipsia (Ger), Sporting Lisbona (Por), Lione (Fra), Zenit (Rus), Arsenal (Eng), Borussia Dortmund (Ger), Athletic Bilbao (Spa), Marsiglia (Fra),Salisburgo (Aus).Follow the Europa League draw LIVE on calciomercato.comDraw in full: