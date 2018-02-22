Europa League draw live: AC Milan, Lazio, Arsenal and Atletico know their opponents
23 February at 12:56AC Milan and Lazio have managed to qualify for the last-16 stage of Europa League and in a few minutes they will know who they are going to face in the upcoming stage of the second most important European trophy for clubs.
Napoli and Atalanta were eliminated from the last-32 stage of the competition having faced defeat against RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund respectively.
Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are among the favourites to win the competition alongside the Italian clubs left in the competition.
The only restriction for today’s draw is that Russian teams can’t face Dinamo Kyiv. Any other team can face each-other.
Those are the clubs left in the competition:
CSKA Mosca (Rus), Lokomotiv Mosca (Rus), Atletico Madrid (Spa), Dinamo Kiev (Ucr), LAZIO (Ita), Viktoria Plzen (Cze), RB Lipsia (Ger), Sporting Lisbona (Por), Lione (Fra), Zenit (Rus), Arsenal (Eng), Borussia Dortmund (Ger), Athletic Bilbao (Spa), Marsiglia (Fra), MILAN (Ita), Salisburgo (Aus).
Draw in full:
- Lazio vs Dynamo Kiev
- RB Leipzig vs Zenit
- Atletico Madrid vs Lokomotiv Moscow
- CSKA Moscow vs Lyon
- Marseille vs Athletic Bilbao
- Sporting vs Viktoria Plzen
- Borussia Dortmund vs Salzburg
- AC Milan vs Arsenal
