Europa League draw live: opponents of AC Milan, Lazio and Arsenal revealed. Atalanta drawn with Everton

AC Milan and Arsenal are arguably the best club in Europa League this season. Both the Serie A and the Premier League giants will know their opponents in the competition in a few minutes. The rossoneri have qualified for the group stages through the play-offs, whilst Arsenal finished the last Premier League in fifth position, which means they missed out on a Champions League placement.



Everton and Lazio, however, will also battle it out to lift the cup at the OL Stadium the next 16th of May.



Here’s how the group stages are progressing with our live updates from Montecarlo





GROUP A: Villarreal, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Astana, Slavia Prague



GROUP B: Dinamo Kiev, Young Boys, Partizan Belgrade, Skenderbeu



GROUP C: Braga, Ludogorets, Hoffenheim, Istanbul Basakeshir



GROUP D: AC MILAN, Austria Vienna, Rijieka, AEK Athens



GROUP E: Lyon, Everton, ATALANTA, Apollon



GROUP F: Kobenhavn, Lokomotiv Moscow, Sheriff Tiraspol, Zlin



GROUP G: Viktoria Plzen, Steatua Bucarest, Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Lugano



GROUP H: Arsenal, Bate Borisov, Koln, Red Star Belgrade



GROUP I: Salzburg, Marseille, Vitoria, Konyaspor



GROUP J: Athletic Bilbao, Hertha Berlin, Zorya, Ostersund



GROUP K: LAZIO, Nice, Zuite Waregem, Vitesse



GROUP L: Zenit, Real Sociedad, Rosenborg, Vardar

