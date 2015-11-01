Europa League draw live: opponents of AC Milan, Lazio and Arsenal revealed. Atalanta drawn with Everton
25 August at 13:25AC Milan and Arsenal are arguably the best club in Europa League this season. Both the Serie A and the Premier League giants will know their opponents in the competition in a few minutes. The rossoneri have qualified for the group stages through the play-offs, whilst Arsenal finished the last Premier League in fifth position, which means they missed out on a Champions League placement.
Everton and Lazio, however, will also battle it out to lift the cup at the OL Stadium the next 16th of May.
Here’s how the group stages are progressing with our live updates from Montecarlo
GROUP A: Villarreal, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Astana, Slavia Prague
GROUP B: Dinamo Kiev, Young Boys, Partizan Belgrade, Skenderbeu
GROUP C: Braga, Ludogorets, Hoffenheim, Istanbul Basakeshir
GROUP D: AC MILAN, Austria Vienna, Rijieka, AEK Athens
GROUP E: Lyon, Everton, ATALANTA, Apollon
GROUP F: Kobenhavn, Lokomotiv Moscow, Sheriff Tiraspol, Zlin
GROUP G: Viktoria Plzen, Steatua Bucarest, Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Lugano
GROUP H: Arsenal, Bate Borisov, Koln, Red Star Belgrade
GROUP I: Salzburg, Marseille, Vitoria, Konyaspor
GROUP J: Athletic Bilbao, Hertha Berlin, Zorya, Ostersund
GROUP K: LAZIO, Nice, Zuite Waregem, Vitesse
GROUP L: Zenit, Real Sociedad, Rosenborg, Vardar
