Europa League Final: Ajax-Manchester United 0-2 |Confirmed lineups and live commentary
24 May at 19:45Ajax will be taking on Manchester United tonight in the Europa league final as the city of Manchester are still in shock after the bombings that occured a few days ago. This is the first time since 2002 that a Dutch club have reached the finals of a Eufa cup/Europa league cup (Feyenoord was the last to do so). These two clubs have met 4 times in European competitions, Ajax have two wins and United have two wins. This is the first time that Manchester United will be playing a Europa league/Uefa Cup final in their history.
This should be an excinting game as Mourinho won't be able to count on the injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Kick-off is set for 20H45 as you can watch this Europa League final live here on Calciomercato.com.
Confirmed starting lineups:
Ajax: Onana; Veltman, Sánchez, De Ligt, Riedewald; Schöne, Klaassen, Ziyech; Traoré, Dolberg, Younes.
Manchester United: Romero; Valencia, Smalling, Blind, Darmian; Pogba, Herrera; Mkhitaryan, Fellaini, Mata; Rashford.
Watch the game LIVE here via OPTA:
