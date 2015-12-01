Europa League Final: Ajax-Manchester United 0-2 |Confirmed lineups and live commentary

Ajax will be taking on Manchester United tonight in the Europa league final as the city of Manchester are still in shock after the bombings that occured a few days ago. This is the first time since 2002 that a Dutch club have reached the finals of a Eufa cup/Europa league cup (Feyenoord was the last to do so). These two clubs have met 4 times in European competitions, Ajax have two wins and United have two wins. This is the first time that Manchester United will be playing a Europa league/Uefa Cup final in their history.



This should be an excinting game as Mourinho won't be able to count on the injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Kick-off is set for 20H45 as you can watch this Europa League final live here on Calciomercato.com.



Confirmed starting lineups:



Ajax: Onana; Veltman, Sánchez, De Ligt, Riedewald; Schöne, Klaassen, Ziyech; Traoré, Dolberg, Younes.



Manchester United: Romero; Valencia, Smalling, Blind, Darmian; Pogba, Herrera; Mkhitaryan, Fellaini, Mata; Rashford.



