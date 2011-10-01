Spurs are in Belgium this evening as they visit Gent in the last 32 of the Europa League. The North London club were eliminated from the Champions League this season at the group stage and although they would not have chosen to have to play in this competition, now we are at the knockout stage it’s a chance to grab a piece of European glory.



Mauricio Pochettino’s side are also chasing domestic honours so expect the Argentine tactician to ring the changes for tonight’s game.