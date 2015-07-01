The Europa League Last 16 Draw
24 February at 13:45
The draw for the last 16 of the Europa League has just concluded in Nyon and Serie A’s lone representative still left in the competition, Roma, have been given a trick tie against Lyon. Favourites Manchester United will face Russian side Rostov, there is an all-German affair as Schalke04 face Borussia Monchengladbach and an all-Belgian contest with Spurs’ conquerors’ Gent taking on Genk.
The draw in full:
Celta Vigo v Krasnodar
APOEL v Anderlecht
Schalke 04 v Borussia Monchengladbach
Lyon v Roma
Rostov v Manchester United
Olympiacos v Besiktas
Gent v Genk
FC Copenhagen v Ajax
FC Copenhagen v Ajax
The official result of the #UELdraw— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) February 24, 2017
Best tie? pic.twitter.com/xqxWnW3xCD
Go to comments