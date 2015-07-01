The draw for the last 16 of the Europa League has just concluded in Nyon and Serie A’s lone representative still left in the competition, Roma, have been given a trick tie against Lyon. Favourites Manchester United will face Russian side Rostov, there is an all-German affair as Schalke04 face Borussia Monchengladbach and an all-Belgian contest with Spurs’ conquerors’ Gent taking on Genk.



The draw in full:



Celta Vigo v Krasnodar

APOEL v Anderlecht

Schalke 04 v Borussia Monchengladbach

Lyon v Roma

Rostov v Manchester United

Olympiacos v Besiktas