Europa league: Lazio-Dynamo Kiev |Confirmed lineups...

The Europa league is now back as Lazio will be taking on Dynamo Kiev later on today. You can follow all of the live action with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



Lazio will be taking on Dynamo Kiev tonight in the Europa league at the Olimpico in Rome. Lazio have a great home record against Ukrainian teams as they have gone 5 for 5 in their previous meetings. Dynamo Kiev do not have a great record on the road to Italian teams as they only have won once in Italy (in 11 games in their history). Lazio are coming off a few disappointing results as they lost to Juve this past week-end in stoppage time and they were also knocked out of the Coppa Italia in penalty-kicks by AC Milan. Here is how both teams should look tonight:



Lazio: Strakosha; Wallace, de Vrij, Radu; Basta, Murgia, Leiva, Milinkovic, Lukaku; Felipe Anderson, Immobile.



Dinamo Kiev: Byoko; Kedziora, Burda, Kadar, Pivaric; Shaparenko, Buyalskiy; Tsygankov, Garmash, Morozyuk; Besedin.



Follow the commentary bellow.



​LIVE COMMENTARY:





