Europa League Live: Roma-Villareal 0-1

AS Roma face Villareal in the return leg of the Europa League round of 32. The giallorossi are quite confident to manage to snatch a qualification for the next round given that they won the first game in Spain for 4-0 last week. AS Roma’s captain Francesco Totti starts the game for the Serie A giants alongside Daniele De Rossi, another veteran of the giallorossi. Check out the confirmed line-ups and the live updates from the Olimpico.





