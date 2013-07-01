Milan’s European adventure continued today as they beat Shkendija 6-0. Here are the matches’ official lineups, noting that Leo Bonucci wore his Milan shirt on the field for the first time, as he helped his new club to victory in today's European competition. Andre Silva and Montolivo were the stars of the game, notching decisive goals for the Rossneri.

Milan

Donnarumma; Conti, Zapata, Bonucci, Antonelli; Kessie, Montolivo, Calhanoglu; Borini, Andre Silva, Suso

Shkendija

Zahov; Celikovic, Todorovski, Cuculi, Bejtulia; Hasani, Radeski, Alimi, Abdurahimi; Totre, Ibraimi



