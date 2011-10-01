

Manchester United’s biggest ever victory was against the Belgian side in September 1956, beating them 10-0 in a European Cup preliminary game.



Indeed, the Red Devils have won all four of their previous home encounters with Belgian sides (including three vs Anderlecht), scoring 21 goals and conceding just two.



Anderlecht have never won in 17 previous away games against English sides (D2 L15), conceding in every game.



Jose Mourinho has won his last eight European home games as manager, including all five with Man Utd this season.



The Purple and White have scored in each of their last 11 European away games, since a 0-1 loss at FK Qarabag in October 2015.



Manchester United have kept a clean sheet in their last three European home games. They last had a longer run in 2008 – a run of five en route to lifting the Champions League.



The Red Devils have progressed from five of their last six European ties in which they drew the first leg away from home, failing only against Real Madrid in the 2013 Champions League last 16.



Four of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s five goals in the Europa League this season have come at Old Trafford.