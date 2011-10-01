Manchester United host French side Saint Etienne in the last 32 of the Europa League and Old Trafford is the stage for tonight’s first-leg. These two teams last met way back in 1977 in the old UEFA Cup with the Red Devils eventually going through.



Things have changed dramatically since those days and United boss Jose Mourinho has stated that he is committed to trying to win this competition. With the Premier League giants in danger of missing out on Champions League football next season, winning the Europa League could be their only way of getting back amongst Europe’s elite next term.