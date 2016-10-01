After overcoming Craiova 3-0 on aggregate, the newly rebuilt Milan has now learned their next opponents in the Europa League Playoff. The Serie A side will look to continue their run in Europe, and will face Macedonian club Shkendija in the next round. Luckily for Montella, his squad list should include Bonucci and Biglia for upcoming matches. Other notable matchups are Panathinaikos vs Athletic Bilbao, Everton vs Hajduk Split, and Ajax vs Rosenborg. See the entire draw here:

