Ninety minutes to play, then will be the Europa League group phase. Milan returns to their European adventure, as they will be busy tonight in Skopje against Shkendija in the playoffs. After a 6-0 victory at the San Siro that featured doubles by André Silva and Montolivo, Montella leaves many big names out for the return leg, such as Conti, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Montolivo, Musacchio, and Rodriguez. In their places the Milan tactician summons several young players to come into the game in Macedonia. This will be the last hurdle to to overcome for the Rossoneri, before the Europa League group stage draw on Friday August 25th.