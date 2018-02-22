Europa League round of 16 draw, AC Milan to face Arsenal: fixtures and schedule in full
23 February at 13:29AC Milan and Arsenal have been drawn together in the last 16 stage of Europa League. The rossoneri beat Ludogorets in the previous stage of the competition, whilst Arsenal had the better of Oestersunds despite yesterday’s 2-1 home defeat.
Lazio have been drawn with Dinamo Kyiv. Both AC Milan and Lazio will play the first leg at home on the 8th of March. The return leg will be played on the 15th of the same month.
Both AC Milan and Arsenal are among the favourites to win the competition alongside Atletico Madrid. The La Liga giants will be facing Lokomotive Moscow in the last 16 stage of the competition.
Here’s the draw in full:
- Lazio vs Dynamo Kiev
- RB Leipzig vs Zenit
- Atletico Madrid vs Lokomotiv Moscow
- CSKA Moscow vs Lyon
- Marseille vs Athletic Bilbao
- Sporting vs Viktoria Plzen
- Borussia Dortmund vs Salzburg
- AC Milan vs Arsenal
