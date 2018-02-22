Lazio vs Dynamo Kiev

RB Leipzig vs Zenit

Atletico Madrid vs Lokomotiv Moscow

CSKA Moscow vs Lyon

Marseille vs Athletic Bilbao

Sporting vs Viktoria Plzen

Borussia Dortmund vs Salzburg

AC Milan vs Arsenal

AC Milan and Arsenal have been drawn together in the last 16 stage of Europa League. The rossoneri beat Ludogorets in the previous stage of the competition, whilst Arsenal had the better of Oestersunds despite yesterday’s 2-1 home defeat.Lazio have been drawn with Dinamo Kyiv. Both AC Milan and Lazio will play the first leg at home on the 8of March. The return leg will be played on the 15of the same month.​Both AC Milan and Arsenal are among the favourites to win the competition alongside Atletico Madrid. The La Liga giants will be facing Lokomotive Moscow in the last 16 stage of the competition.Draw in full: