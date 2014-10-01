Europa League semi-finals: Ajax-Lyon, confirmed lineups and live updates

Ajax and Lyon play the first semi-final of Europa League in less than one hour. Both teams were eliminated from the Champions League this season. Ajax failed to make it through the group stage, losing to Rostov in the play-offs whilst Lyon were eliminated from the group stage with Sevilla and Juventus that qualified for the knock-put stage of Europe’s elite competition.



This Europa League semi-final will be the debut game for the Johan Cruijff Arena, which is the new name of Ajax’s stadium & home which used to be called ‘Amsterdam Arena.’

Check out the confirmed line-ups and live updates from the Johan Cruijff Arena.



