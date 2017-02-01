Manchester United take a three goal lead to France this evening as they face St Etienne in the second-leg of their last 32 Europa League tie. The game has been brought forward 24 hours due to the Red Devils involvement in Sunday’s EFL Cup Final at Wembley.



Boss Jose Mourinho may take the chance to rest some of his senior players ahead of that game having already built up a comfortable first-leg lead at Old Trafford six days ago.