Europa League: Tottenham-Gent 2-2 as it happened

Tottenham are in desperate need of a win in tonight’s Europa League clash against Belgium club Gent. The Spurs lost the first game of the last 32 stage last week and need to score two without conceding to make it through the last 16 stage. Mauricio Pochettino’s side must push for a goal but must also be very careful at the back as conceding a goal would mean score at least three to qualify. Check out our live updates from Wembley.





