Europa League: Villarreal v Roma 0-1 - confirmed starting line-ups
16 February at 20:20
Roma are in Spain this evening to face Villarreal in the last 32 of the Europa League. Luciano Spalletti’s side will be hoping they can transfer their excellent domestic form to European competition to justify their tag as one of the favourites to lift the trophy in May.
Villarreal are also having a great season domestically and their compact El Madrigal stadium is sure to create another great atmosphere this evening.
