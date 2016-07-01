Cristiano Ronaldo has advised Real Madrid to head to Manchester to try bring United’s teenage striker Angel Gomes to the Santiago Bernabeu. The 17-year-old is making a name for himself at Old Trafford and was handed his first-team debut last season by Jose Mourinho.







Voted the club’s Young Player of the Year last season the young Englishman has already been capped at Under 16, 17 and 18 but according to The Sun , the Red Devils are sweating on whether he will sign a professional contract at the Theatre of Dreams.



Second-half goals from Shinji Okazaki and IslamSlimani dumped the Reds out of the competition and afterwards, a furious Klopp stated afterwards that; ““I’m sick of goals like this to be honest. You cannot play football and, in this case this Leicester team somehow survive in the game because we are not clinical enough.”







“Sometimes that’s OK but we should have concentrated until the end. They scored too easily. The first goal we didn’t push up together. I can say it one time or one thousand times. It’s not nice conceding these goals today again because of this.”