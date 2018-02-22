Despite the inclement conditions, Peterborough registered an important 2-1 win over Walsall in League One on Tuesday to keep themselves in the playoff hunt. However, after London Road was enveloped in heavy snow, the match was only able to go ahead thanks to the concerted efforts of the Posh staff, including their players.Steven Taylor, formerly of Newcastle United, took matters into his own hands at one point in an effort to keep the lines clear of snow as the crowd cheered him on."When the referee stopped play, he told us that we had five minutes to clear the lines of snow," Posh manager David Oldfield said. "Everybody leapt into action from office staff to stewards and from ground staff to players. It showed the togetherness this football club has."