Even Gattuso knows comparing him to Conte is rubbish

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso refused to take all the plaudits for his side's resurgence after guiding them to the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday.



Milan beat Lazio on penalties to set up a showdown with Juventus on May 9, but Gattuso said it was not all down to him.



Following the triumph, some fans took to social media to exclaim Gattuso ad the heir apparent to Antonio Conte. However, Rino could have addressed it any better.



"I'm not a great coach," he told RAI television. "I've had to cut my teeth and I've still got to learn a lot.



"A lot's been said over the past 20 days about me being a guru, but I'm not. I've still got to take lots of hits.



"I've never been gifted anything in these years. I've won a league at youth level, had some very difficult experiences abroad -- you don't learn from tactics books, you learn through setbacks.



"So I'm not a guru, it's still very difficult. I feel a lucky man who, at 40, has been given a great opportunity and is taking it. But I have no fear of going back to Gallarate to coach the youngsters next year.



"I like this job. I'm living a dream these days and if I continue, great -- but I want to stay here because this is my home."