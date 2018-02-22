Last night not a great result for @juventusfc but the fans showed class — edgar davids (@esdavids) 4 aprile 2018

Juventus ended up losing their first leg game against Real Madrid by a 0-3 score line in Turin earlier this week as Zidane's club now have a foot into the next round of the competition. Ex-Juve player Edgar Davids wrote an interesting comment on Twitter about Juve, here is what he had to say: " Juve? Last night they did not get a great result but their fans showed a lot of class that's for sure". You can view his original message bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.