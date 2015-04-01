Marseille look like they'll be facing some stiff competition for former Arsenal man Bacary Sagna.

Le10Sport exclusively reveal that Sagna - who turns 34 today - is also being pursued by Everton.

The English media had previously reported that West Ham were on the French fullback, who is set to leave Manchester City in the summer.

Sagn doesn't figure in Coach Pep Guardiola’s plans. His deal is set to expire this summer, the chance for the Manchester side to spring clean at the back.

Marseille are interested in the former Auxerre man, especially now that they've been taken over by a rich American magnate, Frank McCourt.

The Ligue 1 hopefuls have already brought back Dimitri Payet from the Premier League, the Bleus star controversially jilting the Hammers in January, claiming homesickness.

The likes of Patrice Evra and Morgan Sanson have done the same during the January window.

Sagna has made 48 Premier League appearances with the Citizens, and 65 with France.