Everton and Inter target’s agent open to Atlético Madrid departure

Inter are closing on the signings of Lisandro López, Ramires and Rafinha, but have no intention of stopping there. The Nerazzurri are also looking to complete a loan exchange involving João Mário with either Sevilla or Atlético Madrid.



Indeed, Los Colchoneros attacking midfielder Nicolás Gaitán is a target for the Milanese club. The Argentine’s agent discussed his client’s situation with FcInterNews.it and confirmed that he could well end up at Inter. Here is what he had to say.



“Does he want to leave Atléti? Well, he wants to play regular football and, for this reason, he could leave Los Colchoneros. He is not getting much of a chance. He wants to make the World Cup squad but, above all else, he just wants to be on the pitch again. We’ll see what happens, and whether a good solution can be found for him and the Spanish club. I will be in Europe next week to look at what proposals are on the table. The important thing is that everyone can be satisfied by whatever outcome occurs.



“I have not heard anything about an offer from Inter. I’m aware of the fact the player is liked by a lot of teams. The important thing is to be aware of the fact he has a certain value which must be met, otherwise Atlético Madrid won’t sell him. We will wait and see what the best option is and then discuss the way forward with the directors. Inter is a great club, for sure. Who would not like to defend the Nerazzurri colours and live in Milan? But I repeat, I cannot give you any more information about it just now.”



