Everton and Newcastle target confirms Juventus interest

Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet is one of several midfielders on Juventus’ radar, with the Bianconeri intent on improving in that department come the summer transfer window. The Belgian discussed his future during an interview with Il Secolo XIX.



SAMP – “Why have our performance levels dropped? I don’t know, we have entered a negative run of form and most look to put it behind us as quickly as possible. I believe that our positive start to the season was much more in line with our values as a squad. We must regain trust and conviction in ourselves.”



GOALS – “It’s true, I am missing a goal but it must be said that I play a lot differently now compared to when I was in Belgium. I play deeper and further away from the goal. I know I must create more chances and I’m working on it. My first priority is always to help the team rather than score goals myself. Besides, the more I think about it the more difficult things will become.”



JUVE – “My mobile phone has rung, yes, but a deal is far from being done. Their interest pleases me, but it is all just talk for now. I’m happy here, despite the fact things have been tougher in recent weeks.”



(Il Secolo XIX)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)