Everton and West Ham pounce on Juve & Inter midfield target
04 March at 17:40Everton and West Ham are interested in signing former Manchester City starlet Seko Fofana, sources have told calciomercato.com. The 21-year-old midfielder has already scored five goals in 22 appearances with Udinese so far this season. He joined the Serie A club last summer for just € 3.5 million but according to transfermarkt, his market value has already increased and is now set in the region of € 6 million.
Both Juventus and Inter are being also linked with making a summer move for the Frenchman who has never made senior debut with Manchester City but registered 34 appearances with the Citizens’ U23 squad during his time in Manchester scoring nine goals and registering six assists.
Fofana has imposed himself as one of the most promising Serie A midfielders and interests of two of the best Italian clubs come as no surprise although both bianconeri and nerazzurri will have to beat competition from both Premier League clubs if they are to sign the 21-year-old starlet.
