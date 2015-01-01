Everton boss admits January signing is 'struggling to adapt' to English football
12 February at 18:00Everton manager Sam Allardyce has been discussing the impact, or lack thereof, made by January signing Cenk Tosun, who arrived from ComeToBeşiktaş for a fee in the region of €22 million: “He’s struggling to adapt to the pace of English football,” said the veteran coach in an attempt to defend his player.
However, there is no doubt the former Bolton Wanderers and Blackburn Rovers boss would have expected more from someone the club invested so much money in. Indeed, during the first half of the season, the 26-year-old established a reputation as one of Europe’s most in-form strikers thanks to his exploits with the Turkish club in the UEFA Champions League.
The Black Eagles made light work of a group which also included last season’s semi-finalists Monaco, as well as FC Porto and RB Leipzig. Tosun thrived at the spearhead of an attacking 4-2-3-1 set-up, with the likes of Ricardo Quaresma, Anderson Talisca and Ryan Babel providing him with plenty of ammunition.
Meanwhile, Toffees director of football Steve Walsh is at risk of being sacked following a series of questionable decisions on the transfer market this season. Fans are becoming increasingly frustrated by how poorly most of the signings he has made are currently performing, and are demanding that he be removed from his post.

