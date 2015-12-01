Everton boss comments on Diego Costa rumours
25 August at 19:10Everton boss Ronald Koeman has spoked out on the rumours linking want-a-away Chelsea forward Diego Costa to Everton, according to Givemesport.
The Dutchman admitted that his side are in need of another striker, and would always welcome a good player into the fold.
According to Goal, Koeman said: “I have always said there will be a warm welcome for every good player here and he is a good player.
We are still looking to bring in a striker. It is not about being unhappy with Dominic – I am very happy with him – but he is still young and we need more competition up front.
"We have tough fixtures and a lot of international players and a lot of players selected for the under-21s – six Everton players with England."
Costa was told he was surplus to requirements by manager Antonio Conte, and so is currently residing in Brazil and refusing to train.
