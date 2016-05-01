Everton boss Koeman says England international will leave the club
27 July at 13:20Everton boss Ronald Koeman has admitted that midfielder Ross Barkley will likely leave the club after snubbing a new contract offer, according to the Daily Express.
The England international only has 12 months remaning on his deal with the side and his Dutch boss revealed that he now likely depart to a new club.
Contacts were offered to both Barkley and forward Romelu Lukaku – but now it seems as if the 23-year-old is set to follow his former teammate by exiting the Merseyside club.
When asked about Barkley’s future, Koeman said, “Yes. 100 per cent.
“I knew this already from the end of last season. We made a really good offer to him to sign a new contract, he declined that contract and told me that he is looking for a new challenge.
“Okay he is not in Everton’s future any more. It is his decision. I need to respect that and see what happens.
“What I heard from the board at the moment is that there is no offer on the table for Ross."
Jacque Talbot
