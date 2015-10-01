Everton boss says Gylfi Sigurdsson has passed medical ahead of move
16 August at 17:30Everton boss Ronald Koeman has confirmed that Gylfi Sigurdsson has passed his medical ahead of this £45m move from Premier League rivals Swansea City, according to 90min.
The Iceland international has been linked to the Merseyside club for a majority of the window, but now it looks as though it is completed, with the only formality pending an unveiling.
He said: "The latest is that he had his medical this morning. What I heard from the doctor was no problem. I don’t know if still he needs to sign but I saw him in the Blue!
"We worked a long time to get this deal in and he was one of the key players to bring in. We knew would lose Lukaku for this season and we need players who bring productivity to the team.
"He is the type of player with a lot of productivity. In my opinion he is one of the best in the Premier League."
Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_talbot
Go to comments