Everton have won five of their last seven Premier League games against Chelsea at Goodison Park (L2), two more than they recorded in their previous 17 in the competition.



Only against Tottenham (92) have Chelsea scored more Premier League goals than versus Everton (80).



Diego Costa has been directly involved in six goals in four Premier League appearances against Everton (four goals, two assists).



Following his midweek brace against Southampton, Diego Costa now has 19 Premier League goals in 2016-17. Without these goals, Chelsea would be 15 points worse off than they are and no player has seen their goals win more points for their side than Costa this season.



Cesc Fabregas has had a hand in eight goals in his last seven games against the Toffees in the top-flight (four goals, four assists).



Romelu Lukaku has failed to score in all five of his previous outings against his former club Chelsea in the Premier League, attempting 12 shots (incl. blocks) in the process.



Overall during his Premier League career, Romelu Lukaku has scored against 23 of the 29 different teams he’s faced in the competition. This season alone he’s scored against 13 different teams in the Premier League.



Romelu Lukaku has scored in all nine of Everton’s competitive home matches in 2017 so far (14 goals). The only player to go on a longer streak of scoring in consecutive home matches for Everton is Dixie Dean; who managed to score in 12 successive home games for the Toffees between October 1930 and February 1931.



Everton are currently enjoying an eight-game winning run at home – their longest such streak in the Premier League. They last had a longer run in the top flight between December 1986 and April 1987 (10 wins).



Chelsea have won 78 points from their 33 Premier League games so far. This is the eighth occasion that a side has won 78+ points from 33 games in the competition and half of those have been by Chelsea (Chelsea – four times, Manchester United – three times, Arsenal – once).



Should Chelsea win their remaining five Premier League matches of the season, they will finish the campaign on 93 points. This would be the second-best points tally by a side in a Premier League season, after Chelsea in 2004-05 (95).