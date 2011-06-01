Everton are finally heading towards closing a deal for Icelandic midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson. Toffees boss Ronald Koeman has been chasing down the 27-year-ols Iceland international since the start of the summer transfer window and now there could be a breakthrough.



Having already had a £40M plus £5M bonus bid rejected by the Welsh outfit, Express Sport writes that the Merseyside club could now give in to Swansea’s demands of £50M which would secure his services.

The journal understands that the two parties will speak again this week to try to close out a deal and end another of this summer’s big transfer sagas.



Meanwhile, it’s also been claimed that Koeman has his eye on Fiorentina striker Nicola Kalinic. The 29-year-old Croatian international is set to leave Tuscany this summer with AC Milan also in the race to capture his signature.



Despite this, Everton are confident that they can bring the player to the Premier League for a fee of around £22.5M as Koeman looks to put the finishing touches to his squad.