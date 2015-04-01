Everton consider bid for €20m Serie A hit-man to replace Lukaku
19 February at 10:45Everton sent scouts to watch Palermo striker Ilija Nestorovski during the rosanero 4-1 defeat at hands of Juventus this past Friday, TMW (via 90mins) reports.
The Macedonia International is being delivering some convincing performances for the Serie A relegation candidates having scored nine goals and registered three assists in 25 Serie A games this season. Quite an achievement given that Palermo are very likely to be relegated at the end of the season given that the rosanero are stuck in the relegation zone and have only won three games this season.
Nestorovski’s Palermo contract runs until 2019 but the 26-year-old striker will probably leave his club at the end of the season if they don’t manage to avoid relegation.
Everton are taking a look at strikers around Europe as their star Romelu Lukaku could leave the Goodison Park at the end of the season. Despite Raiola claiming that the Belgian striker is close to signing a contract extension with the Toffees, a big-money offer may tempt the Premier League club to sell the former Chelsea promise. Nestorovski could then become Lukaku’s heir at the Goodison Park.
Go to comments