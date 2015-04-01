Gylfi Sigurdsson. According to

Everton have been linked with a summer move for Icelandic international. According to Bleacher Report, the Toffees are preparing a bid somewhere in the region of £20-25 million to bring the 27-year-old Swansea City midfielder to Goodison Park next season.

Sigurdsson has been one of the shining lights in a disappointing campaign for the Welsh side and although their form has dramatically improved of late, it seems the player has decided to seek pastures new at the end of the current campaign.

Swansea are facing a relegation dog-fight down at the foot of the Premier League but even if they eventually beat the drop, club bosses are not expected to stand in the players way should he decide to leave.



Everton boss Ronald Koeman is a huge admirer of the player and with the club now seemingly ready to spend big money to try to return to the top of English football, the player who broke English hearts at Euro 2016 could be one of many new faces at the club next season.