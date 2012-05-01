Milan are active on the market, not only in the entry phase but also in their exit strategies. Now there is a new meeting at Casa Milan planned, this time on the plate there is the future of Mbaye Niang.

At the exit of Casa Milan, Pastorello was intercepted by journalists present, including the envoy of Calciomercato.com Daniele Longo. The well-known agent glossed out of the fact that he had oversaw the passage of Niang to Watford, the future of the boy is now in the hands of Moussa Ndiaye, an agent near the Pastorello group.

After his adventure at Watford, the French striker has expressed his intention not to stay and the club will not exercise their right of redemption set at 18 million EUR, but his path could continue in the Premier League. In the late afternoon, Federico Pastorello, who took care of the move to Watford, went to Casa Milan to meet the leaders of the Rossoneri leadership and present the offer from Everton. In all likelihood the Toffees will say goodbye in the summer Lukaku and are looking for top forward on which to bet. Niang's name was identified as one of the ideal profiles for the team coached by Koeman.