Everton eyeing up Argentine play-maker as part of their summer rebuilding
16 May at 14:45
Everton boss Ronald Koeman has identified another summer target. The Mirror reports that West Ham United play-maker Manuel Lanzini is the man the Dutch tactician wants to bring to Goodison Park as part of his rebuilding project.
With England star Ross Barkley unlikely to sign a new deal with the Toffees, Koeman sees the 24-year-old as an ideal replacement and according to the journal, has been a huge admirer of the player for some time. The Hammers however, are reluctant to part with their creative force having already lost Dimitri Payet in January.
Lanzini was taken on a permanent deal in March 2016 after impressing during a loan spell from River Plate. That £9.4M deal is now looking increasingly like money well spent and his current boss, Slaven Bilic has been quick to praise his efforts in recent weeks stating that; “He likes to take the responsibility and he has stepped up. “I’ve spoken to him a lot of times, to try to put him under pressure. Not in a negative way - but because I noticed he wanted that kind of pressure”.
