Jordan Pickford. In a season of abject misery on Wearside which saw the Black Cats lose their Premier League status, the 23-year-old has been one of the few success stories.

Everton are on the hunt for a new goalkeeper and The Sun reports that boss Ronald Koeman has his eyes firmly fixed on young Sunderland shot-stopperIn a season of abject misery on Wearside which saw the Black Cats lose their Premier League status, the 23-year-old has been one of the few success stories.

It now seems inevitable that he will leave the Stadium of Light this summer and Sunderland are believed to have put a value of £20M on their star custodian. If the Toffees want to secure the deal however, they will have to move quickly with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig also preparing an assault on the youngster.



Sunderland chairman Ellis Short has reportedly already rejected bids of £10M and with the player still on a relatively low salary, is not in any hurry to get him off the payroll. Boss David Moyes has demanded that a whole new team be brought in this summer if he is to remain in charge, £20M from the sale of Pickford would go a long way to making that happen.