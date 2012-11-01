Everton are not done shopping, if Coach Ronald Koeman has anything to say about it.

In fact, the Dutchman has fuelled reports that the Goodison side is still after Diego Costa by claiming that his team was “still looking for a striker”.

Despite Morgan Schneiderlin’s sending off, the Toffees held Manchester City to an impressive 1-1 draw at the Etihad last night.

Speaking after the game, Koeman was asked if his side - bought out by Farhad Moshiri last year - had finished signing players.

His answer was emphatic: "I hope not.

"We are looking for a left-footed central defender, maybe as back-up for Leighton Baines. With the injury to Funes Mori we don't have any left-footers on that side as a back-up for Leighton. That's an option.

He then spoke of the need for an attacker, one so far held up by Wayne Rooney’s scoring streak.

"Also a striker because I think even with the talent of Dominic and Ramirez, look to other squads. They have that number of players. If we need to make the next step we need a striker in as well."