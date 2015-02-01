

According to reports in the Liverpool Echo , Everton boss Ronald Koeman has identified a former target as the player he wants to replace the unfortunate Seamus Coleman. The Republic of Ireland defender suffered an horrific leg-break during the recent World Cup qualifier against Wales and looks set to miss the entire next season.

Koeman has set his sights on Southampton’s Cuco Martina this summer after failing to bring the player to Goodison Park last year. The 27-year-old is out of contract at St Mary’s at the end of the season and the Curacao international is now a priority target for the Toffees.



The Merseyside club have also made enquiries for Spurs’ Kieran Trippier as they look to fill the void left by Coleman’s absence. Youngster Mason Holgate has been deputising at full-back since the injury and although he’s coped admirably, the journal believes that Koeman is looking for more experience ahead of next term.