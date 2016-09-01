Michael Keane to Goodison Park this summer. The Dutch tactician has made the 24-year-old one of his priority targets as he looks to reconstruct a side good enough to challenge for the Premier League title.

According to reports in the Daily Star, Everton boss Ronald Koeman wants to bring Burnley defenderto Goodison Park this summer. The Dutch tactician has made the 24-year-old one of his priority targets as he looks to reconstruct a side good enough to challenge for the Premier League title.

With Everton hosting Keane and company this afternoon, it will give Koeman a chance to have a closer look at the player who is on the shortlist for PFA Player of the Year. He will also be more than aware that the club that developed Keane in his formative years, Manchester United, are also considering taking him back to Old Trafford.



Koeman recently stated that; “He is one of the defenders really involved in the season of Burnley. It’s not easy to score it is not easy to create against them. I think he’s one of the young centre backs with a great future in front of him.”