Everton in €15m bid for Belgium player of the year: why the deal won't happen
02 January at 23:10Everton are willing to offer € 15 million to sign Napoli star Dries Mertens, the Daily Star reports. The Toffees manager Ronald Koeman is known to be a long-time admirer of the 29-year-old star, so much so the Liverpool-based club are intentioned to make contact with Napoli to sign their talented star.
Trouble is, Mertens has just signed a contract extension with Napoli with a release clause of € 40 million which, however, can only be activated in two-year time.
The release clause included in the Belgian’s contract proves that the reported € 15 million offer is nowhere close to the player’s current market value not to mention that even in case Everton offer as much, Napoli would be very likely to reject the Premier League side’s bid as Mertens is undoubtedly one of Serie A’s most shining stars at the moment having netted 15 goals in 22 appearances, seven in the last two Serie A games.
Everton are not the only English club interested in signing the Belgium International as the English tabloid also claims that Tottenham and Manchester United are among the clubs monitoring the player’s performances. Mertens has been recently named the Belgium player of the year ahead of Chelsea star Eden Hazard but despite the interest of a host of Premier League clubs the former PSV star not going to leave Napoli in the January transfer window.
