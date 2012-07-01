Everton have confirmed that they are interested in Gylfi Sigurdsson, with Coach Ronald Koeman himself confirming that the Blues are chasing the Icelandic star.

The Toffees have been after the former Tottenham man all summer, as part of a huge transfer splurge that has seen them sign Davy Klaassen, Michael Keane, Jordan Pickford and Sandro.

The Liverpudlian side has failed to convince Swansea so far, however, something that Coach Ronald Koeman has confirmed.

"Everybody knows we are looking for three more players - a left centre-back, a left full-back, a player who can play out of both positions, a winger and a striker and that's the picture, what the best is for our team and we will see what we can do,"

"We are close [on Sigurdsson], we have to wait. But still, the deal is not done."

Swansea themselves have resisted any attempt at signing their man, though he has not participated in their pre-season tour.

Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien have, for their part, said they won’t be browbeaten into selling for less than the £50 million they are asking for.

"We will not be bullied or forced into a decision until a club meets our valuation of the player, no matter whether they believe they have an agreement with the player”.