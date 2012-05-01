Everton join Juventus, Milan in race for Belgian star
Tielemans, 19, was last seen scoring two absurd goals for Anderlecht, proof that he is a freak of nature and a precocious talent, one who made his debut when he was only 16.
The Belgian club told the Toffees that Tielemans won’t come as cheap as Wilfred Ndidi, who cost Leicester City £15 million.
Juventus have long been watching the youngster, something our David Baleno mentioned in a recent feature.
The Bianconeri notoriously scouted the youngster (along with Memphis Depay) at a recent friendly between Belgium and Holland.
Here is an extract of what Kaustubh Pandey @TheFootyMad had to say about him around Christmastime… (read the full piece here)
The Anderlecht man’s versatility on the pitch allows him to play as a number ten and as a central midfield player. In certain emergency cases though, Tielemans can also don the role that Locatelli has for Milan. His box to box approach to the game makes him a midfield engine, who is good in both aspects of the game.
This season, Tielemans has been more productive in front of goal than he has ever been at club level. He has racked up a total of nine goals in all competitions, three more than Milan’s top goalscorer Carlos Bacca, who happens to be a striker and not a midfielder like Tielemans. Apart from goalscoring, Tielemans has contributed to the defensive side of the game too. He has won 2.2 tackles in the Europa League per game this season, making 2 interceptions too.
