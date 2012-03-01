The Ivory Coast midfielder has been plying his trade for Nice of late, having a cracking 2016/2017 season, scoring nine goals and adding ten assists.

The Ligue 1 star was linked to a move to Barcelona in the summer, but reports indicate that a poor performance in the Champions League qualifiers prompted the Catalans to look elsewhere.

The idea for the Toffees is to replace Ross Barkley, who looks set to head elsewhere, with Chelsea reported to be ready to make a £15 million offer.

Seri has also ended up in the sights of Arsenal and Liverpool.

Sky claim that the 26-year-old wants to move to the UK above all other destinations, and that Everton are one of the clubs interested in him.

He is known for his great read of the game and his passing, something which Everton could do with in their midfield at present.